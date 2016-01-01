Description of the computational tool wasora

Seamplex’ product tour

CAEplex

A really easy web-based platform for

mechanical analysis on the cloud Put the way we (you) perform

computer-aided engineering

upside down. Design on the web. Run on the cloud.

Always available. Always updated. Sign up for free!

Do it yourself Perform mechanical analysis of your products without installing expensive and hard-to learn software nor buying expensive and one-time-use hardware nor recurring to experts (yet). Get a PDF Generate an engineering-grade report with your name and your logo that gives the percentage of resistance your product has under working loads, supported by the finite-element theory. Share your work Your projects and reports can be shared with your colleagues, suppliers and/or customers. Keep all your work always available and access them even from your tablet or smartphone.

Five easy steps to finite-element mechanical analysis

1. Geometry 2. Problem 3. Mesh 4. Solution 5. Results 6. PDF report (optional)

CAEplex illustrated

CAEplex in one minute and a half CAEplex in one minute and a half CAEplex explained (seven minutes) CAEplex explained (seven minutes)

CAEplex’ features

Web-based No need to install any extra software Cloud-based No need to buy extra hardware Easy Similar to a 3D modeling app Collaborative Share your projects with other people PDF output Support your design with a report Mobile Use it from a table or smartphone Simple (but not simpler) Default values do work Secure End-to-end & storage cryptography Open source The back-end is free and open CAPEX to OPEX Replace fixed costs with variable costs Community Forums, webinars, blogs, … UNIX Philosophy Fifty years worth of knowledge

PDF generator

We are now presenting our new PDF generator. Try it for free! You may:

wasora

Wasora is a convenient high-level interface to perform mathematical computations. It also provides a framework which other particular computational codes can use. It is a free computational tool designed to aid a cognizant expert—i.e. you, whether an engineer, scientist, technician, geek, etc.—to analyze complex systems by solving mathematical problems by means of a high-level plain-text input file containing

algebraic expressions,

data for function interpolation,

differential equations, and

output instructions

amongst other facilities. At a first glance, it may look as another high-level interpreted programming language, but—hopefully—it is not: wasora should be seen as a syntactically-sweetened way to ask a computer to perform a certain mathematical calculation. For example, the famous Lorenz system may be solved by writing the three differential equations into a plain-text input file as humanly-friendly as possible.

The differential equations are

\[ \begin{align*} \dot{x} &= \sigma \cdot (y - x)\\ \dot{y} &= x \cdot (r - z) - y\\ \dot{z} &= xy - bz\\ \end{align*} \]

where \(\sigma=10\), \(b=8/3\) and \(r=28\) are the classical parameters that generate the butterfly as presented by Edward Lorenz back in his seminal 1963 paper Deterministic non-periodic flow.

Wasora can be used to solve it by writing the equations in the input file as naturally as possible, as illustrated in the input file that follows:

# lorenz’ seminal dynamical system PHASE_SPACE x y z end_time = 40 CONST sigma r b sigma = 10 # parameters r = 28 b = 8 / 3 x_0 = - 11 # initial conditions y_0 = - 16 z_0 = 22.5 # the dynamical system x_dot . = sigma *( y - x ) y_dot . = x *( r - z ) - y z_dot . = x * y - b * z PRINT t x y z HEADER

We can pipe wasora’s standard output to Gnuplot and obtain a beautiful figure:

wasora lorenz.was | gnuplot -e "set terminal svg; set output 'lorenz.svg'; set ticslevel 0; splot '-' u 2:3:4 w l ti ''"

Code description

Description of the computational tool wasora Wasora is a free computational tool designed to aid cognizant experts to analyze complex systems by solving mathematical problems by means of a high-level plain-text input file containing a syntactically-sweetened description of definitions and instructions. Some of its main features are: evaluation of algebraic expressions

one and multi-dimensional function interpolation

scalar, vector and matrix operations

numerical integration, differentiation and root finding of functions

possibility to solve iterative and/or time-dependent problems

adaptive integration of systems of differential-algebraic equations

I/O from files and shared-memory objects (with optional synchronization using semaphores)

execution of arbitrary code provided as shared object files

parametric runs using quasi-random sequence numbers to efficiently sweep a sub-space of parameter space

solution of systems of non-linear algebraic equations

non-linear fit of scattered data to one or multidimensional functions

non-linear multidimensional optimization

management of unstructured grids

complex extensions by means of plugins Besides solving general math problems usually associated with engineering analysis, the code is designed in such a way that particular (and potentialy complex) computations may be implemented as plugins (such as computations based on the finite element method or dedicated neutronic codes) that run over the framework, taking advantage of all the common background wasora provides. This technical document introduces the code and describes its main features by walking through the rationale behind its design and the types of problems that are suitable to be tackled with wasora.

Plugins

Almost any single feature included in the code was needed at least once by the author during his career in the nuclear industry. Nevertheless, wasora is aimed at solving general mathematical problems (see below for a description of the wasora Real Book). Should a particular calculation be needed, wasora’s features may be extended by the implementation of dynamically-loaded plugins, for example:

besssugo builds scientific videos out of wasora computations fino solves partial differential equations using the finite element method milonga solves the multigroup neutron diffusion equation waspy runs Python code within wasora sharing variables, vectors and matrices xdfrrpf eXtracts Data From RELAP Restart-Plot Files

The set of wasora plus one or more of its plugins is referred to as the wasora suite.

The wasora Real Book

As jazz, wasora is best mastered when played. The wasora Realbook, like the original, introduces fully-usable examples of increasing complexity and difficulty. The examples come with introductions, wasora inputs, terminal mimics, figures and discussions. They range from simple mechanical systems, chaotic attractors and even blackjack strategies:

Licensing

Wasora is distributed under the terms of the GNU General Public License version 3 or (at your option) any later version.

Fino

milonga

LibreBlackjack

Projects