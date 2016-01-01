Description of the computational tool wasora

Put the way we (you) perform
Wasora is a convenient high-level interface to perform mathematical computations. It also provides a framework which other particular computational codes can use. It is a free computational tool designed to aid a cognizant expert—i.e. you, whether an engineer, scientist, technician, geek, etc.—to analyze complex systems by solving mathematical problems by means of a high-level plain-text input file containing
amongst other facilities. At a first glance, it may look as another high-level interpreted programming language, but—hopefully—it is not: wasora should be seen as a syntactically-sweetened way to ask a computer to perform a certain mathematical calculation. For example, the famous Lorenz system may be solved by writing the three differential equations into a plain-text input file as humanly-friendly as possible.
The differential equations are
\[ \begin{align*} \dot{x} &= \sigma \cdot (y - x)\\ \dot{y} &= x \cdot (r - z) - y\\ \dot{z} &= xy - bz\\ \end{align*} \]
where \(\sigma=10\), \(b=8/3\) and \(r=28\) are the classical parameters that generate the butterfly as presented by Edward Lorenz back in his seminal 1963 paper Deterministic non-periodic flow.
Wasora can be used to solve it by writing the equations in the input file as naturally as possible, as illustrated in the input file that follows:
# lorenz’ seminal dynamical system
PHASE_SPACE x y z
end_time = 40
CONST sigma r b
sigma = 10 # parameters
r = 28
b = 8/3
x_0 = -11 # initial conditions
y_0 = -16
z_0 = 22.5
# the dynamical system
x_dot .= sigma*(y - x)
y_dot .= x*(r - z) - y
z_dot .= x*y - b*z
PRINT t x y z HEADER
We can pipe wasora’s standard output to Gnuplot and obtain a beautiful figure:
wasora lorenz.was | gnuplot -e "set terminal svg; set output 'lorenz.svg'; set ticslevel 0; splot '-' u 2:3:4 w l ti ''"
Wasora is a free computational tool designed to aid cognizant experts to analyze complex systems by solving mathematical problems by means of a high-level plain-text input file containing a syntactically-sweetened description of definitions and instructions. Some of its main features are:
Besides solving general math problems usually associated with engineering analysis, the code is designed in such a way that particular (and potentialy complex) computations may be implemented as plugins (such as computations based on the finite element method or dedicated neutronic codes) that run over the framework, taking advantage of all the common background wasora provides. This technical document introduces the code and describes its main features by walking through the rationale behind its design and the types of problems that are suitable to be tackled with wasora.
Almost any single feature included in the code was needed at least once by the author during his career in the nuclear industry. Nevertheless, wasora is aimed at solving general mathematical problems (see below for a description of the wasora Real Book). Should a particular calculation be needed, wasora’s features may be extended by the implementation of dynamically-loaded plugins, for example:
The set of wasora plus one or more of its plugins is referred to as the wasora suite.
As jazz, wasora is best mastered when played. The wasora Realbook, like the original, introduces fully-usable examples of increasing complexity and difficulty. The examples come with introductions, wasora inputs, terminal mimics, figures and discussions. They range from simple mechanical systems, chaotic attractors and even blackjack strategies:
Wasora is distributed under the terms of the GNU General Public License version 3 or (at your option) any later version.